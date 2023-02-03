OBS Studio 29.0.1 Hotfix Update

- Fixed the "NVIDIA AUDIO Effects SDK is outdated" message appearing on the noise reduction filter properties when the SDK wasn't installed [notr1ch]
- Fixed a crash that could happen if you use NVIDIA's audio effect filters and then later uninstall the SDK [pkv]
- Fixed the expander and upward compressor audio filters sounding distorted [pkv/norihiro]
- Added "Knee Width" option to the upward compressor audio filter to improve quality [pkv/norihiro]
- Fixed a bug where overriding the theme on Linux could cause the program not to start up [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed software rendering not working properly on Linux [columbarius]
- Fixed a bug where the Stats window/panel would show an incorrect disk space calculation when pausing recordings [notr1ch]
- Fixed a bug on Windows where the "Force SDR" setting in window capture wasn't showing up [jpark37]
- Fixed a bug on macOS where the virtual camera would show up red [PatTheMav]
- Fixed a bug where Linux captures would not work correctly on X11 [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed a crash on Linux when using Wayland and trying to use the automatic scene switcher [GeorgesStavracas]
- Fixed a bug where alpha wouldn't output properly when setting OBS to use BGRA color format [jpark37]
- Fixed a crash on startup when OBS was minimized [derrod]
- Fixed a bug where projectors could look washed out when projecting SDR content while using an HDR display [jpark37]
- Fixed a bug on Windows where secondary displays could sometimes not show up in the display capture properties [jpark37]
- Fixed a crash when using the virtual camera as an OBS source and changing the canvas resolution [notr1ch]
- Fixed a bug on macOS where the properties window would go behind the main window after opening a file selection dialog [gxalpha]
- Fixed a bug where profile encoder settings would not properly update when switching between services that require a different encoder [tytan652]
- Fixed a bug in custom ffmpeg output mode where RTMP would force certain encoders [flaeri]
OBS Studio update for 3 February 2023
OBS Studio 29.0.1 Hotfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1905181
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1905182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update