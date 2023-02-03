 Skip to content

OBS Studio update for 3 February 2023

OBS Studio 29.0.1 Hotfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the "NVIDIA AUDIO Effects SDK is outdated" message appearing on the noise reduction filter properties when the SDK wasn't installed [notr1ch]
  • Fixed a crash that could happen if you use NVIDIA's audio effect filters and then later uninstall the SDK [pkv]
  • Fixed the expander and upward compressor audio filters sounding distorted [pkv/norihiro]
  • Added "Knee Width" option to the upward compressor audio filter to improve quality [pkv/norihiro]
  • Fixed a bug where overriding the theme on Linux could cause the program not to start up [kkartaltepe]
  • Fixed software rendering not working properly on Linux [columbarius]
  • Fixed a bug where the Stats window/panel would show an incorrect disk space calculation when pausing recordings [notr1ch]
  • Fixed a bug on Windows where the "Force SDR" setting in window capture wasn't showing up [jpark37]
  • Fixed a bug on macOS where the virtual camera would show up red [PatTheMav]
  • Fixed a bug where Linux captures would not work correctly on X11 [kkartaltepe]
  • Fixed a crash on Linux when using Wayland and trying to use the automatic scene switcher [GeorgesStavracas]
  • Fixed a bug where alpha wouldn't output properly when setting OBS to use BGRA color format [jpark37]
  • Fixed a crash on startup when OBS was minimized [derrod]
  • Fixed a bug where projectors could look washed out when projecting SDR content while using an HDR display [jpark37]
  • Fixed a bug on Windows where secondary displays could sometimes not show up in the display capture properties [jpark37]
  • Fixed a crash when using the virtual camera as an OBS source and changing the canvas resolution [notr1ch]
  • Fixed a bug on macOS where the properties window would go behind the main window after opening a file selection dialog [gxalpha]
  • Fixed a bug where profile encoder settings would not properly update when switching between services that require a different encoder [tytan652]
  • Fixed a bug in custom ffmpeg output mode where RTMP would force certain encoders [flaeri]

