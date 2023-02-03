 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Army of Ruin update for 3 February 2023

Small Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10470135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just released a hotfix fixing an issue introduced in yesterday's update.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed Voodoo Doll effect starting a slow snowball effect on performance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1918041
  • Loading history…
Depot 1918042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link