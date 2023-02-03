Update v0.7.0

Hi everyone,

Version 0.7.0 is now live. Big update with the introduction of elite maps and a bunch of balance changes! Consider your options before going into elite maps. They provide some juicy minor curio's but are you sure your deck can handle the extra challenge?

Patch notes:

• Curio's have been split into major and minor curio's.

• Major curio's can be obtained from boss maps.

• Minor curio's can be obtained from elite maps.

• Each Act now contains an elite map with a random elite modifier.

• Shield generator is now a minor curio and prevents first 3 damage taken each map instead of first 7 damage.

• Credits extractor is now a minor curio and increases credit rewards by 50%.

• Added the option to skip curio rewards.

• Increased attack speed of Slingshot tower from 1.1 to 1.4 but reduced damage from 10 to 8.

• Increased damage of Sniper tower from 11 to 14 but reduced attack speed from 1 to 0.8.

• Increased damage of Poison element from 5 per second to 7 per second.

• Increased damage bonus per stack of Enrage element from 50% to 60%.

• Increased damage multiplier of Overload element from x3 to x4.

• Increased energy gained each turn from Energy Booster curio from 3 to 4.

• Decreased charge time of Battery element from 1.4 seconds to 1 second.

• Decreased base attack speed of Renounce element from 140% to 125% but decreased penalty per 10 credits from 10% to 5%.

• Fixed a bug that caused some towers to have 1 base damage less than intended.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander