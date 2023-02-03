v1.2.0 Update

2/3/2023

My priority has been resolving the multiplayer sync issues so that people can play reliably together online without experiencing issues. This update includes a significant fix regarding the sync issues but there is more to come before it will be perfect.

Thank you to everyone who has contributed to bug reports and suggestions in Discord!

Improvements and Fixes

fix: Overhaul unit synchronization issue. This will address many (but not all) of the synchronization issues people have been experiencing in multiplayer

fix: Pickup synchronization issues that resulted from v1.1.1

fix: Summoner appearing submerged even after he teleports out of liquid

fix: Another sync issue with "Bleed" spell causing the server to pause for a short time

fix: "Connect" spell prioritizing the wrong unit / pickup / corpse connections

fix: Multiple targeting spells not combining properly

This is a regression bug introduced in v1.1.1. With it fixed, now spells like "target cone + push + target circle" will work as expected

UX: Limit length of multiplayer thought bubbles so they don't cover too much space if an ally is casting a large spell

feature: Re-enable Loading saved games in Multiplayer

Note: This feature is still a little clunky if you are rejoining a save where the same players are not present. It allows you to assume control of a different player character while in the lobby if, for example, you were to load your save game on another computer or with different friends than you saved it with.

I expect Loading multiplayer saved games may not work perfectly, but I put it back in so people can at least try it. Please let me know in Discord if you encounter any issues with it

Quality of Life

Increase speed of high quantity arrows so the spell animation doesn't last too long

Language Translations: Add support for 中文(简) zh-CN and 中文(繁) zh-TW. Thank you Cie from our Discord Community

I have a future update planned for the spell system that will ensure reliable synchronized results between clients every time - this will become available in the next update (v1.3) and I believe it will be the last of the major fixes needed to resolve server reliability so stay tuned!