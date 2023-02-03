Patch V-09: higher volume levels, more credits, fewer AudioListeners

Another day, another patch:
- I had a closer look at the volume levels of sounds and music, and decided to increase the internal volume levels quite substantially. You probably want to adjust your volume settings in SETTINGS > AUDIO > SOUNDS and MUSIC.
- Also, I cleaned up the Unity scene by removing one of the AudioListeners.
- And last but not least: I added some more credits to acknowledge the authors of various assets that I'm using.
As always, please let me know any comments!
Changed files in this update