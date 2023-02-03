 Skip to content

A Bit of Tactics update for 3 February 2023

Easy mode patch 03.02.

A Bit of Tactics update for 3 February 2023

Build 10470073

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bugfixes
-king slime and earth now spawns 'on death fighters' properly
-better save file protection from crashes
other
-by popular demand the easy mode is added
balance
-chieftain now spawns only 3 shamans, instead of infinite
-holy staff buffed

