Terraforming 2.0.1.12688 - Patch Notes

[Incoming transmission]

...Vessel repairs complete

...Tests underway

...Ship deployed for further ferries

...New arrivals scheduled to arrive on Mars

[End of transmission]

Patch notes – 2.0.1.12595

Bug fixes

The game should work on any Mac computer.

Corporation names won’t appear grey anymore if the player didn’t pass.

No more Greenery self-spawning on Hellas in Solo mode.

UI fixes regarding some value inconsistencies (incorrect production values…).

During the Draft phase, it’s impossible to open multiple screens anymore.

The “Highlight Draw” is not available anymore when Prelude is disabled.

Cards info issues fixed: Corporation Valley Trust and Standard Technology #156 (a “+3MC” was wrongfully displayed). Commercial District #085 (it didn’t show the bonus VP earned). Land Claim #066 is not associated with any reward when the popup appears on hover. Cards with a "/" can’t double the “/” anymore. Immigration Shuttles #198 don’t have a City tag anymore.

Other cards fixes: Tharsis' forced action is now appearing in the Log. Resources stealing with some cards (Asteroid Mining Consortium #002, Great Escarpment Consortium #061…) should now work properly. Player can’t play Asteroid mining consortium#002 or Great escarment consortium#061 without having the requirements anymore.

UI issue during the first tutorial fixed.

In the main menu, the Profile UI won’t be displayed on top of other screens anymore.

Proper localization of cards when the language is changed during a game.

Long nicknames won’t cause a wrong display in the Profile UI anymore.

When ending a Solo game, the UI doesn't say "You won/lost" anymore.

The player can’t have negative MC anymore.

Deck counter icon replaced when necessary.

Known bugs

Corporation Helion’s special payment system doesn’t work properly.

In online multiplayer, the Draft sequence can cause the game to crash.

If you were previously unable to play on a mac computer and switched to the old game branch to access Terraforming Mars, simply repeat the steps you took previously to change branches and select the "default branch" of the game to regain access to all online and multiplayer features.

We apologise for any inconvenience that was created by this bug for Mac users and wish you the best of luck in Terraforming Mars!