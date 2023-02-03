Little announcement

Hello everyone !

It’s a new month!

Today all periodic leaderboards were wiped (I know, I'm couple days late)

As promised while back, all monthly winners will be able to get special parachute skin.

If you are a winner and you would like to get one for yourself, please contact me (Roundy) through DM on official discord or steam. I will need your in-game name and your steamID.

Currently there is only one special parachute skin, but it’s better than nothing right?

Also January leaderboards winners can pick up their parachute skin.

Here is the list of January and February winners :

basil 0519

ChaosTao

Gunshadow [F.C.]

Chad Cuck

RP2

Little Pink Bunny

Camion1212

Sweet.rides

Congratulations!

P.S.1 little friendly reminder.

If you want to help smash the bugs, please send me bug reports. Not many players do it and they are really helpful. It’s very easy. Just enable in the options 'send log by spacebar' and once you notice anything weird, press space bar on your keyboard and follow the instructions.

P.S.2 You might have noticed some little daily patches, no point to announce them, it's just me trying to fix some bugs here and there. Sometimes with the luck, sometimes without it.

Thanks all and hopefully see you in game!