[NEWS] 2.0.3 patch release available!

New features:
- Adding italian translations Improving switch texture command efficiency Command conditions: adding is climbing condition
Fixes:
- Basic project remove praticable on some climbing elements Command change map properties crashing if changing tileset without autotile ID Cannot climb up with walls When not climbing anymore, 1 frame wrong orientation character Reduce speed in diagonal move + while diag climbing Small french and polish translations update Update example game issues Create new state is not copying basic first state reaction Character: remove tab terrain + climbing, autotiles remove climbing, walls terrain Remove animated autotiles and slopes from tileset Issue climbing not correctly going down Incompatible saves for projects before 2.0.0 Possible to walk in no floor area Adding a monster to your party puts them in backward Some skills to learn from hero doesn't appear in skill list when added to team Climbing directly on walls not working Climbing: hero not always correctly facing climbing sprite Animations not taking account of miss or crit sounds If message for status heal for still affected is empty, remove small wait* Some collisions passing through according to character collisions
Changed files in this update