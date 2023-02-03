Hotfix 0.43.3 (Friend or Foe, Dangerous Glades)

Greetings, Viceroys!

The "cursed week" (as we internally call it) ends soon, but our efforts to make Against the Storm as enjoyable as possible continue. While we experienced some setbacks with the recent Rainpunk Update (Part 2), we're grateful for your support in helping us resolve these issues.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with the Friend or Foe effect (Corrupted Caravan) staying active even after completing the event.

Fixed a bug with the Blightrot Spawn Rate and Corruption Rate being too high on difficulty levels below Prestige 10.

Fixed a bug with some Dangerous Glades being incorrectly marked as Forbidden in the Marshlands and Coral Forest.

Fixed an issue with the Engine Blight Rate effect being reversed.

Temporarily disabled Noxious Machinery from spawning (in settlements started after the hotfix). This event had several issues with the working effect and an unclear description. It will come back in the next update, after being rebalanced and polished.

Lowered the number of cysts spawned from the Blight from the Sky Forest Mystery from 2 to 1 on difficulty levels below Prestige 10.

Additionally, this mystery will now activate at a higher Hostility level.

Fixed an issue with the Advanced Rain Collector having a capacity of 50 water units instead of 100.

Fixed an issue with the Force of Nature Cornerstone not taking existing woodcutters into account (and going below 0 if said woodcutters were unassigned).

Fixed an issue with the Blightrot Cauldron spawning for players without Rainpunk unlocked.

Fixed an issue with the Friend or Foe effect spawning Blightrot Cysts when the Hostility level changed (regardless of the timer).

Fixed an issue with Blightrot spawn effects not scaling with the Prestige 10 modifier.

Fixed an issue with double-star indicators for all recipes in the Recipe Panel.

Increased the requirement for spawning Blightrot Cysts in the Growth Medium working effect (Blightrot Cauldron) from 10 units of food produced to 20.

Increased the time interval for Blightrot Cysts spawns in the Voice of the Forest effect (Withered Tree) from 90 seconds to 120 seconds.

Decreased the number of Cysts spawned by the Voice of the Forest effect from 2 to 1 on difficulties lower than Prestige 10.

We're sorry for any inconvenience and hope that with this hotfix you'll be able to properly enjoy the new features of the Rainpunk Update (Part 2).

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1336490/announcements/detail/3659773057721382983

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1336490/announcements/detail/3659773057719588997

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1336490/announcements/detail/3640631489831270820