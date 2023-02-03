 Skip to content

Trivia Tricks update for 3 February 2023

Trivia Tricks 0.9.31.2 (Workshop Browse Menu Hotfix)

Trivia Tricks 0.9.31.2 (Workshop Browse Menu Hotfix)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is a small hotfix which addresses a bug in the Workshop Browse menu and updates the Trivia Tricks’ question database!

We're currently hard-at-work on our next major update and will be sharing information on our final Early Access milestone soon. It’s going to be a big one, so if you’re interested in being the first to know consider pressing the button to follow us on Steam! Thanks again!

  • Fixed a bug where the Workshop Browse Menu wouldn't show the player any choices when they clicked the Subject or Language buttons, and would subsequently require the player to press Escape multiple times to leave the menu.
  • Various questions have been reworded to better improve their readability.

