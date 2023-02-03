-
Fixed a bug where a puzzle in the final dungeon could lock the player out of progression if the room was left at a particular time.
Also fixed a bug where the player could accidentally teleport from the World Map into a dungeon and become trapped.
Finally, we improved the situation around an issue whereby playtime shown would be double or triple the correct amount when playing on a high refresh-rate monitor.
8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 3 February 2023
Update for January 3rd
