 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 3 February 2023

Update for January 3rd

Share · View all patches · Build 10469853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where a puzzle in the final dungeon could lock the player out of progression if the room was left at a particular time.

  • Also fixed a bug where the player could accidentally teleport from the World Map into a dungeon and become trapped.

  • Finally, we improved the situation around an issue whereby playtime shown would be double or triple the correct amount when playing on a high refresh-rate monitor.

Changed files in this update

Depot 733111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link