Update Notes for Feb 3

Happy Friday everyone! We’ve got a new feature and plenty of fixes for you to try out! 💙
New Feature:
Anytime you use the “Exit to Title” “Exit to Desktop” buttons your game will be saved. So you can now save and quit without having to go to bed. If you force quit, for example through task manager, your progress will not be saved.
Fixed:
- Bug causing you to be able to interact with distant objects is fixed
- Gokey Crab only gives 1 fish a day now
- Additional items from your lobster trap can now go into the fridge storage
- NPCs can no longer run into and cause the PC to freeze while fishing
- Cedric no longer gives 2 upgrade blueprints in the wildlife compendium
- Princess Nandi Quest - A Royal Mess is now fixed
Work in progress
- We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
- Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works
- Shrinking down the UI
- Quest cleanup
- Reworking the map
Have a wonderful weekend!
The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
