Update Notes for Feb 3

Happy Friday everyone! We’ve got a new feature and plenty of fixes for you to try out! 💙

New Feature:

Anytime you use the “Exit to Title” “Exit to Desktop” buttons your game will be saved. So you can now save and quit without having to go to bed. If you force quit, for example through task manager, your progress will not be saved.

Fixed:

Bug causing you to be able to interact with distant objects is fixed

Gokey Crab only gives 1 fish a day now

Additional items from your lobster trap can now go into the fridge storage

NPCs can no longer run into and cause the PC to freeze while fishing

Cedric no longer gives 2 upgrade blueprints in the wildlife compendium

Princess Nandi Quest - A Royal Mess is now fixed

Work in progress

We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs

Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works

Shrinking down the UI

Quest cleanup

Reworking the map

Have a wonderful weekend!

The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙