Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles update for 3 February 2023

1.1.2 - New DLC

Build 10469767

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've just added a new puzzle pack to the game: Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles - Northlands.

Some of the puzzle images in the Humans set have also been changed, so that the selection is more colourful.

