Newly added first friar of Qi training to Jindan can challenge in Tianyuan City, and there is a probability of success to obtain the best magic weapon and avatar
Added a new scene where you can challenge the reclusive and powerful friar. If you successfully challenge, you can get the best magic weapon and avatar
Fixed the wrong attribute addition before the combination. After the old archival God broke through to the combination, it would fall into a period of syndrome weakness and need to be closed for a period of time to recover.
Optimize the overall difficulty and increase the loot and monster intensity appropriately
Other bugs and issues fixed
Optimize the AI behavior of NPCS
Now we are collecting the save of the immortal power, through the QQ group 106219320: find management not to provide the archive, which will include your role in the game, as the Zongmen garrison, the Lord of the ruins!
轮回修仙路 update for 3 February 2023
2.3 test suit update announcement, I wish you a happy Lantern Festival!
