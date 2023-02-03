2.3 test suit update announcement, I wish you a happy Lantern Festival!

Newly added first friar of Qi training to Jindan can challenge in Tianyuan City, and there is a probability of success to obtain the best magic weapon and avatar

Added a new scene where you can challenge the reclusive and powerful friar. If you successfully challenge, you can get the best magic weapon and avatar

Fixed the wrong attribute addition before the combination. After the old archival God broke through to the combination, it would fall into a period of syndrome weakness and need to be closed for a period of time to recover.

Optimize the overall difficulty and increase the loot and monster intensity appropriately

Other bugs and issues fixed

Optimize the AI behavior of NPCS