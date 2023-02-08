A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Build 34358.975 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's for their support of "A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism."

We have just released the latest version, "34358.975," which fiexs the issue that will cause the clear description of the scenario downloaded from the Steam Workshop to disappear.

The updates are as follows.

[Scenario Selection]

Fixed a bug when "Verify integrity of the game files" is performed, the clear status of user-created scenarios is overwritten.

Fixed a bug in which the trophies are not displayed in the DL scenario list screen.

We are keen to provide the best "A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism" to you, so please let us know if you have any other feedback.