-Added "Look at the camera" to photo mode.

-Fixed an issue where the player is sent to a specific point when a trap

on the field causes a knockback.

-Fixed an issue where turrets would disappear immediately after being

placed with the "Turret Deployment" skill.

-Fixed an issue where some Arclore combinations would have overlapping effects.

*Please see the announcement for more details about the update.