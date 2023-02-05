Official Release Announcement

Dear Users!
Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.
Broken Universe is officially released!🎉🎉
To commemorate the official release, a 20% discount will be held for a week, so please look forward to it.
The 1.0 update, which coincides with this official release, includes tons of new content, including new Chapters, new Operation, Expanded Armory, new buildings and fusion towers, new skills, and new skins. 🤩😆 Here we introduce the details of the update.
🚀Update Highlights
New Chapters
The 9th main chapter and the 3rd sub-chapter have been newly added. Challenge yourself to colorful and suspenseful stages on a unique new planet.
New Operation
A new operation "Troy" has been added. Destroy Troy by dealing with monsters spraying out of Troy. If successful, many parts can be obtained as rewards.
New Content: Renovation
Renovate the strengthened building to make it even stronger. Modifications require parts, cores, or dimension stones.
New Content: Expanded Armory
Meet the ever-expanding arsenal of Paca joining the ship. 10 new weapons have been added and new weapons can be modified.
Endless Mode Deleted
We deleted the endless mode that made the existing gameplay flow boring and focused on developing various contents.
Level Design Improvements
Level design has been improved across all chapters. Various improvements have been made to reduce the complexity of the game and make the game more fun to play.
Various Additional Elements
Discover new buildings, new fusion towers, new skills, new skins and new rewards.
Balance
Rewards have been strengthened and resource requirements have been adjusted in many areas. In addition, in accordance with the addition of new buildings, we have reinforced the balance of buildings that were difficult to use in the past and applied special additional effects so that the "Energy Cube" skill can be used more diversely. In addition to this, we have weakened the attack power of large monsters so that they can respond more easily.
Hidden Content
Play new content and face new challenges.
Strategy Sketch
Sketch your strategy on the screen through the strategy sketch function. You can use the function at any time before or after starting the game, and the game will be paused during the game.
Translation
Spanish has been added.
📜v.1.0.0 Patch Node
New Chapters
The 9th main chapter and the last main chapter leading to the ending "Flox" and the 3rd sub-chapter "Delicia" have been added.
The terrifying volcanic planet Flox includes 9 main stages and 9 special stages.
Each stage consists of 10 different stages in Delicia.
Enjoy a variety of challenges on a unique new planet.
New Operation
A new operation "Troy" has been added.
Troy Operation is a content where many parts can be obtained as rewards, and a Trojan Horse appears instead of a monster portal. Monsters jump out of the Trojan Horse and land in unpredictable locations. Destroy all Trojan horses within the time limit to complete the mission.
New Content: Renovation
A Renovation content has been added.
Renovation is content that can further strengthen buildings and weapons and is activated when Chapter 4 is cleared.
Renovation requires a lot of parts, cores or dimension stones, and must be fully enhanced.
Push the performance of your building to the limit through renovation.
New Content: Expanded Armory
A Expanded Armory content has been added.
Now, after clearing Chapter 6, the armory will expand and you will be able to purchase 10 new weapons.
New weapons can be purchased using gold, and upgrades require the same plane stones and components as the base weapon. In addition, entry-level weapons cannot be renovate, but new weapons in the Expanded Armory can be renovate.
- Minigun (7th Chapter)
- Mortar (7th Chapter)
- Ice Blaster (7th Chapter)
- Fire Blaster (7th Chapter)
- Defensive Missile (8th Chapter)
- Flare Launcher (8th Chapter)
- Sonar Machine (8th Chapter)
- Laser Perforator (9th Chapter)
- Dynamic Defense System (9th Chapter)
- Death Trap (9th Chapter)
New Buildings
4 new buildings have been added.
- Spike Barrier (LV.10)
- Impact Barrier (LV.28)
- Railgun (LV.32)
- Quadra System (LV.34)
New Fusion Towers
3 new fusion towers have been added.
- Nano Alloy Barrier (Spike Barrier + Carbon Barrier)
- Gauss Cannon (Gauss Pulsar + Air Blaster)
- Tactical Nuclear Silo (Destroyer + Railgun)
New Skills
2 new skills have been added.
- Decay Beam (LV.31)
- Drone Strike (LV.33)
New Skins
5 new skins have been added.
- Submarine (LV.35)
- Dragon (LV.35)
- Golden (LV.40)
- Skull (LV.40)
- Wedding Cake (3rd Sub-chapter Hard Clear)
New Achievements
3 new achievements have been added.
- Flox
- Delicia
- Love!
New Reward
A new reward that can be received when clearing a planet on Hard difficulty has been added.
Both the main and sub-chapter planets are eligible for significant rewards.
Endless Mode Deleted
"Endless Mode" content has been removed.
Endless Mode was developed as an alternative to quickly increase the amount of content in the early development stage of the game, but currently does not play a positive role in the game's content composition. Endless mode was one of the contents that made the game boring, so we removed it and focused on reinforcing other contents.
Level Design Improvements
Stage level design has been improved across all chapters.
The number of overly complex stages has been reduced and the game has been made a little easier to play, and overall the size of the stages has been reduced, the terrain that cannot be built is reduced, and the difficulty level has been adjusted.
Hidden Content
Discover hidden content and face new challenges.
Language Support
"Spanish" has been newly added, and the translation quality for Simplified Chinese has been improved.
Improvements
- Added a "Strategy Sketch" function that allows you to sketch your strategy in real time using different markers in-game. It is available in the game through a new button on the bottom right, and the game pauses while using the strategy sketch function.
- The game no longer automatically pauses in the background in windowed mode.
- "Beam Tower" will now rescan targets to attack when their priorities have changed.
- Improved notifications or UI for situations in various places.
- Added game tips to the game loading screen.
- Optimized gameplay performance.
Balance
General
- Star Collecting
Rewards have been significantly increased, up to 2x.
- Expedition
Dimension stone rewards have been greatly increased, up to 5x.
- Manufacturing
Dimension stone rewards have been greatly increased, up to 5x.
Common Manufacturing Cost (Dimension Stone): 15 → 10
Advanced Manufacturing Cost (Dimension Stone): 50 → 30
- Standard Missile
Reduced the number of parts required to upgrade by 25%.
- Standard Pulsar
Reduced the number of parts required to upgrade by 33%.
- Wall
4/5/6/7/8th Chapter : HP +5, DEF +1
Buildings
- Mine Launcher
Delay: 250 → 225
- Flame Thrower
Delay: 225 → 250
- Destroyer
Delay: 400 → 425
- Giant Rifle
Att: 100/120/140 → 80/90/100
Pen: 5/10/15 → 20/40/60
Delay: 600 → 650
- Armor Breaker
Pen: 30 → 25
Range: 425 → 450
- Beam Striker
Att: 200 → 150
Pen: 50 → 100
Delay: 600 → 650
Skills
- Textile Bomb
Power: 50 → 40
Cooldown: 45s → 35s
- Energy Cube
It still blocks the path, but monsters no longer perceive the path as blocked.
Make nearby monsters attack the cube.
It is no longer affected by the "Core Shield" skill.
1st Chapter
- Hippo
Att: 90 → 80
2nd Chapter
- Rhino
Att: 90 → 80
- Rage Elephant
Skill casting: 6s~12s → 8s~14s
Water cannon's effect duration: 8s → 6s
- Greedy Ostrich
Skill casting: 6s~12s → 8s~14s
3rd Chapter
- Blowfish
Blow att: HP 100% → HP 75%
Blow att max: 150 → 100
- Blue Whale
Att: 90 → 70
Pen: 0 → 10
- Tortoise
Att: 120 → 100
4th Chapter
- Camel
Att: 140 → 110
- Hedgehog
Att: 125 → 100
Pen: 30 → 25
Thron's att: 40% → 50%
5th Chapter
- Elk
Att: 140 → 120
Pen: 20 → 10
- Monster Tree
Att: 160 → 140
6th Chapter
- Dead Tree
Att: 160 → 125
Pen: 10 → 15
- Giant Panda
Att: 130 → 110
- Super Alpaca
Att: 90 → 80
7th Chapter
- Polar Bear
Att: 150 → 125
- Barbaric Reindeer
Att: 140 → 120
8th Chapter
- Mystic Golem
Att: 140 → 120
- Mystic Knight
Att: 140 → 120
- Living Armor
Def: 100 → 0
Living Armor has the ability to always reduce damage taken to life by 1, so armor changes have no effect. Living Armor always takes only 1 damage no matter how high or extra damage it takes, so it's better to use a strategy to remove it with a quick and sustained attack.
1st Sub-chapter
- Sparrow
Att: 110 → 100
Pen: 5 → 0
- Bus
Att: 150 → 125
- Hotdog Stand
Pen: 15 → 5
Aoe: 150R → 100R
Hotdog cannon's Pen: 30 → 10
2nd Sub-chapter
- Contrabass
Att: 135 → 120
Pen: 10 → 0
- Giant Disco Ball
Att: 110 → 90
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the stage ranking function did not work.
- Fixed an issue in the second stage of the tutorial where progress would become impossible when the build panel was open.
- Fixed an issue where the application time of stun, delay debuffs, and movement speed debuffs added when attacking was not calculated based on the attacker.
- Fixed an issue where the ability of "Energy Tank" was not applied.
- Fixed an issue with the Shield Recharge ability displaying an abnormally high amount of shield charge.
- Fixed an issue where monsters would not take any damage when "Energy Cube" exploded.
- Fixed an issue where information about drones was displayed incorrectly when the number of drones was already maxed out at the start of the game.
- Fixed an issue where the number related to Knockback was displayed incorrectly in the Building Enhancement options.
We sincerely thank all users of Broken Universe during the Early Access. 💖
We are a small indie team of three people, but thanks to our users, we were able to keep developing the game.
We will continue to do our best to make more fun games.
Thanks! 🌟
