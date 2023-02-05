Official Release Announcement

Dear Users!

Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

Broken Universe is officially released!🎉🎉

To commemorate the official release, a 20% discount will be held for a week, so please look forward to it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487680

The 1.0 update, which coincides with this official release, includes tons of new content, including new Chapters, new Operation, Expanded Armory, new buildings and fusion towers, new skills, and new skins. 🤩😆 Here we introduce the details of the update.

New Chapters

The 9th main chapter and the 3rd sub-chapter have been newly added. Challenge yourself to colorful and suspenseful stages on a unique new planet.

New Operation

A new operation "Troy" has been added. Destroy Troy by dealing with monsters spraying out of Troy. If successful, many parts can be obtained as rewards.

New Content: Renovation

Renovate the strengthened building to make it even stronger. Modifications require parts, cores, or dimension stones.

New Content: Expanded Armory

Meet the ever-expanding arsenal of Paca joining the ship. 10 new weapons have been added and new weapons can be modified.

Endless Mode Deleted

We deleted the endless mode that made the existing gameplay flow boring and focused on developing various contents.

Level Design Improvements

Level design has been improved across all chapters. Various improvements have been made to reduce the complexity of the game and make the game more fun to play.

Various Additional Elements

Discover new buildings, new fusion towers, new skills, new skins and new rewards.

Balance

Rewards have been strengthened and resource requirements have been adjusted in many areas. In addition, in accordance with the addition of new buildings, we have reinforced the balance of buildings that were difficult to use in the past and applied special additional effects so that the "Energy Cube" skill can be used more diversely. In addition to this, we have weakened the attack power of large monsters so that they can respond more easily.

Hidden Content

Play new content and face new challenges.

Strategy Sketch

Sketch your strategy on the screen through the strategy sketch function. You can use the function at any time before or after starting the game, and the game will be paused during the game.

Translation

Spanish has been added.

📜v.1.0.0 Patch Node

New Chapters

The 9th main chapter and the last main chapter leading to the ending "Flox" and the 3rd sub-chapter "Delicia" have been added.

The terrifying volcanic planet Flox includes 9 main stages and 9 special stages.

Each stage consists of 10 different stages in Delicia.

Enjoy a variety of challenges on a unique new planet.

New Operation

A new operation "Troy" has been added.

Troy Operation is a content where many parts can be obtained as rewards, and a Trojan Horse appears instead of a monster portal. Monsters jump out of the Trojan Horse and land in unpredictable locations. Destroy all Trojan horses within the time limit to complete the mission.

New Content: Renovation

A Renovation content has been added.

Renovation is content that can further strengthen buildings and weapons and is activated when Chapter 4 is cleared.

Renovation requires a lot of parts, cores or dimension stones, and must be fully enhanced.

Push the performance of your building to the limit through renovation.

New Content: Expanded Armory

A Expanded Armory content has been added.

Now, after clearing Chapter 6, the armory will expand and you will be able to purchase 10 new weapons.

New weapons can be purchased using gold, and upgrades require the same plane stones and components as the base weapon. In addition, entry-level weapons cannot be renovate, but new weapons in the Expanded Armory can be renovate.

Minigun (7th Chapter)

Mortar (7th Chapter)

Ice Blaster (7th Chapter)

Fire Blaster (7th Chapter)

Defensive Missile (8th Chapter)

Flare Launcher (8th Chapter)

Sonar Machine (8th Chapter)

Laser Perforator (9th Chapter)

Dynamic Defense System (9th Chapter)

Death Trap (9th Chapter)

New Buildings

4 new buildings have been added.

Spike Barrier (LV.10)

Impact Barrier (LV.28)

Railgun (LV.32)

Quadra System (LV.34)

New Fusion Towers

3 new fusion towers have been added.

Nano Alloy Barrier (Spike Barrier + Carbon Barrier)

Gauss Cannon (Gauss Pulsar + Air Blaster)

Tactical Nuclear Silo (Destroyer + Railgun)

New Skills

2 new skills have been added.

Decay Beam (LV.31)

Drone Strike (LV.33)

New Skins

5 new skins have been added.

Submarine (LV.35)

Dragon (LV.35)

Golden (LV.40)

Skull (LV.40)

Wedding Cake (3rd Sub-chapter Hard Clear)

New Achievements

3 new achievements have been added.

Flox

Delicia

Love!

New Reward

A new reward that can be received when clearing a planet on Hard difficulty has been added.

Both the main and sub-chapter planets are eligible for significant rewards.

Endless Mode Deleted

"Endless Mode" content has been removed.

Endless Mode was developed as an alternative to quickly increase the amount of content in the early development stage of the game, but currently does not play a positive role in the game's content composition. Endless mode was one of the contents that made the game boring, so we removed it and focused on reinforcing other contents.

Level Design Improvements

Stage level design has been improved across all chapters.

The number of overly complex stages has been reduced and the game has been made a little easier to play, and overall the size of the stages has been reduced, the terrain that cannot be built is reduced, and the difficulty level has been adjusted.

Hidden Content

Discover hidden content and face new challenges.

Language Support

"Spanish" has been newly added, and the translation quality for Simplified Chinese has been improved.

Improvements

Added a "Strategy Sketch" function that allows you to sketch your strategy in real time using different markers in-game. It is available in the game through a new button on the bottom right, and the game pauses while using the strategy sketch function.



The game no longer automatically pauses in the background in windowed mode.

"Beam Tower" will now rescan targets to attack when their priorities have changed.

Improved notifications or UI for situations in various places.

Added game tips to the game loading screen.

Optimized gameplay performance.

Balance

General

Star Collecting

Rewards have been significantly increased, up to 2x.

Rewards have been significantly increased, up to 2x. Expedition

Dimension stone rewards have been greatly increased, up to 5x.

Dimension stone rewards have been greatly increased, up to 5x. Manufacturing

Dimension stone rewards have been greatly increased, up to 5x.

Common Manufacturing Cost (Dimension Stone): 15 → 10

Advanced Manufacturing Cost (Dimension Stone): 50 → 30

Dimension stone rewards have been greatly increased, up to 5x. Common Manufacturing Cost (Dimension Stone): 15 → 10 Advanced Manufacturing Cost (Dimension Stone): 50 → 30 Standard Missile

Reduced the number of parts required to upgrade by 25%.

Reduced the number of parts required to upgrade by 25%. Standard Pulsar

Reduced the number of parts required to upgrade by 33%.

Reduced the number of parts required to upgrade by 33%. Wall

4/5/6/7/8th Chapter : HP +5, DEF +1

Buildings

Mine Launcher

Delay: 250 → 225

Delay: 250 → 225 Flame Thrower

Delay: 225 → 250

Delay: 225 → 250 Destroyer

Delay: 400 → 425

Delay: 400 → 425 Giant Rifle

Att: 100/120/140 → 80/90/100

Pen: 5/10/15 → 20/40/60

Delay: 600 → 650

Att: 100/120/140 → 80/90/100 Pen: 5/10/15 → 20/40/60 Delay: 600 → 650 Armor Breaker

Pen: 30 → 25

Range: 425 → 450

Pen: 30 → 25 Range: 425 → 450 Beam Striker

Att: 200 → 150

Pen: 50 → 100

Delay: 600 → 650

Skills

Textile Bomb

Power: 50 → 40

Cooldown: 45s → 35s

Power: 50 → 40 Cooldown: 45s → 35s Energy Cube

It still blocks the path, but monsters no longer perceive the path as blocked.

Make nearby monsters attack the cube.

It is no longer affected by the "Core Shield" skill.

1st Chapter

Hippo

Att: 90 → 80

2nd Chapter

Rhino

Att: 90 → 80

Att: 90 → 80 Rage Elephant

Skill casting: 6s~12s → 8s~14s

Water cannon's effect duration: 8s → 6s

Skill casting: 6s~12s → 8s~14s Water cannon's effect duration: 8s → 6s Greedy Ostrich

Skill casting: 6s~12s → 8s~14s

3rd Chapter

Blowfish

Blow att: HP 100% → HP 75%

Blow att max: 150 → 100

Blow att: HP 100% → HP 75% Blow att max: 150 → 100 Blue Whale

Att: 90 → 70

Pen: 0 → 10

Att: 90 → 70 Pen: 0 → 10 Tortoise

Att: 120 → 100

4th Chapter

Camel

Att: 140 → 110

Att: 140 → 110 Hedgehog

Att: 125 → 100

Pen: 30 → 25

Thron's att: 40% → 50%

5th Chapter

Elk

Att: 140 → 120

Pen: 20 → 10

Att: 140 → 120 Pen: 20 → 10 Monster Tree

Att: 160 → 140

6th Chapter

Dead Tree

Att: 160 → 125

Pen: 10 → 15

Att: 160 → 125 Pen: 10 → 15 Giant Panda

Att: 130 → 110

Att: 130 → 110 Super Alpaca

Att: 90 → 80

7th Chapter

Polar Bear

Att: 150 → 125

Att: 150 → 125 Barbaric Reindeer

Att: 140 → 120

8th Chapter

Mystic Golem

Att: 140 → 120

Att: 140 → 120 Mystic Knight

Att: 140 → 120

Att: 140 → 120 Living Armor

Def: 100 → 0

Living Armor has the ability to always reduce damage taken to life by 1, so armor changes have no effect. Living Armor always takes only 1 damage no matter how high or extra damage it takes, so it's better to use a strategy to remove it with a quick and sustained attack.

1st Sub-chapter

Sparrow

Att: 110 → 100

Pen: 5 → 0

Att: 110 → 100 Pen: 5 → 0 Bus

Att: 150 → 125

Att: 150 → 125 Hotdog Stand

Pen: 15 → 5

Aoe: 150R → 100R

Hotdog cannon's Pen: 30 → 10

2nd Sub-chapter

Contrabass

Att: 135 → 120

Pen: 10 → 0

Att: 135 → 120 Pen: 10 → 0 Giant Disco Ball

Att: 110 → 90

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the stage ranking function did not work.

Fixed an issue in the second stage of the tutorial where progress would become impossible when the build panel was open.

Fixed an issue where the application time of stun, delay debuffs, and movement speed debuffs added when attacking was not calculated based on the attacker.

Fixed an issue where the ability of "Energy Tank" was not applied.

Fixed an issue with the Shield Recharge ability displaying an abnormally high amount of shield charge.

Fixed an issue where monsters would not take any damage when "Energy Cube" exploded.

Fixed an issue where information about drones was displayed incorrectly when the number of drones was already maxed out at the start of the game.

Fixed an issue where the number related to Knockback was displayed incorrectly in the Building Enhancement options.

We sincerely thank all users of Broken Universe during the Early Access. 💖

We are a small indie team of three people, but thanks to our users, we were able to keep developing the game.

We will continue to do our best to make more fun games.

Thanks! 🌟