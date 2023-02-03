Influencer Skins

Howdy Partners we have some exciting new content for you and your posse! We're working with 7 of our best broncos for some quality new digs. So sit down at the saloon while we spin you a yarn about these upstanding citizens.

Vanoss

This Canadian Mounty is right at home in the Wild West and has the chops to prove it with his bird like accuracy. Sure is a good thing we use firearms instead of talons!

https://www.youtube.com/@VanossGaming

McNasty

He may seem like just a cardboard box trying to make it out in this cold, lonely world. But secretly he loves playing games of intrigue which means causing chaos in our humble little of town!

https://www.youtube.com/@mcnasty

Kaif

This humble hero is a part of the gaming group Salt Raiders, his variety channel focusses on the ridiculousness of him and his friends! What a perfect fit for a rambunctious rabble rousing posse!

https://www.youtube.com/@Kaiff

Smii7y

This professional milk bag content creator uses his humor and sharpshooting skills to outsmart even the most dangerous of outlaws. Good thing we're on his good side, or we'd be milk toast!

https://www.youtube.com/@SMii7Y

Nogla

This full time westerner is a content creator going way back. Fostering one of the most laid back, silly gaming communities out there, he's a huge fan of chaos and calm which is why you never see him coming!

https://www.youtube.com/@DaithiDeNogla





Sascha und Leon the gaming best friend duo who shake up this humble town one quick shot at a time! Double trouble means double the action!

https://www.youtube.com/@SaschaundLeon/

All of these wild skins and more exciting changes for you to look forward to in this patch!

Patch Notes Include:

7 New free Influencers Skins.

Added Sheriff/Outlaw female voices/Taunt/Distraction sounds.

Added Valentine voice fx.

Fixing some matchmaking/party bugs.

We can't wait to see you wear your favorite streamers skins and rep your faves! As always stay safe out there, and Happy Hunting!