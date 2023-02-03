 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STOLEN CITY update for 3 February 2023

Resource Balance / Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10469383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • optimization of resources spawn
  • grass and resources have been removed from the ground, now they will spawn in the trash
  • added a warning if there are NPCs near you above your level
  • fixed when exiting the car, sometimes the character appeared from the passenger side

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link