- optimization of resources spawn
- grass and resources have been removed from the ground, now they will spawn in the trash
- added a warning if there are NPCs near you above your level
- fixed when exiting the car, sometimes the character appeared from the passenger side
STOLEN CITY update for 3 February 2023
Resource Balance / Optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update