[Notice] Arcanepunk Pick-Up Limited Summon

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Saviors!

This is GM Triple.

The new card group of Triple Fantasy, “Arcanepunk” will be released!

The Arcanepunk cards can use the robots they created in battle or enhance themselves to deal greater attacks.

◆ Summon chance increase! Pick-Up cards appear by 50% chance among legend cards!















▶ Pick-Up characters: Machinist Curtis, Chainsaw Girl Roxy, Punk Shooter Alice, Canon Shooter Ayla, Wind-up Mage Glenn, Magic Scholar Faye, Demolition Expert Jhin

◆ Details of the Arcanepunk Limited Summon

▶ Period: February 6th (after the update) ~ March 8th 00:00 (UTC+0)

▶ Details: The appearance rates of the Arcanepunk Limited-edition Legend cards - Machinist Curtis, Chainsaw Girl Roxy, Punk Shooter Alice, Canon Shooter Ayla, Wind-up Mage Glenn, Magic Scholar Faye, Demolition Expert Jhin - will increase.

◆ Pick-Up Summon System

One of the Legend cards can be obtained by 100% after summoning 90 times maximum. When a Legend card is obtained, one of this season’s Pick-Up cards - Machinist Curtis, Chainsaw Girl Roxy, Punk Shooter Alice, Canon Shooter Ayla, Wind-up Mage Glenn, Magic Scholar Faye, Demolition Expert Jhin - will be obtained by 50% chance. If the obtained Legend card is not a Pick-Up card, the next Legend card will be one of the Pick-Up cards by 100%. If an already owned Pick-Up Legend card has been summoned 3 times in a row, the next Pick-Up card will be obtained among unowned Pick-Up Legend cards.

◆ Tier-wise Summon Rate

Normal card: 0.00%

Rare card: 83.92%

Epic card: 14.16%

Legend card: 1.91%

(※ The same with the Premium Summon Rate)

※ Pick-Up Summon Notes

The cards that belong to / do not belong to the Pick-Up group will have equal rates.

The details above apply to the Pick-Up Summon that appears only during the event period, and Saviors can participate in either the existing Premium Summon or the Pick-Up summon.

Legend cards Machinist Curtis, Chainsaw Girl Roxy, Punk Shooter Alice, Canon Shooter Ayla, Wind-up Mage Glenn, Magic Scholar Faye, Demolition Expert Jhin can only be obtained from the Pick-Up summon, and will not be included in the Premium summon after the event ends.

The limited Pick-Up cards may be released again in the same/similar form in the future.

◆ The Arcanepunk Titles

When obtaining one of the Arcanepunk cards, the title that contains the nicknames of the cards will be obtained.

▶ Machinist Curtis: Mechanic

▶ Chainsaw Girl Roxy: Sending all the love on the saw blade

▶ Punk Shooter Alice: Arcane Hunter

▶ Canon Shooter Ayla:Shooting Star

▶ Wind-up Mage Glenn: Clockwork winding

▶ Magic Scholar Faye: Robot's Friend

▶ Demolition Expert Jhin: Explosion is art

◆ The Arcanepunk Cards















※ Arcanpunk Cards Notes

The screenshots below have been taken based on the card that has the stats of card stack +10, Limit-Break 6 star, Limit-Break level 99, and 6 star exclusive Limit-break skill owned.

The obtainable Limit-break skills are different for each card. Please check the Limit-Break skill option list in the game.

Mystic Explosion does not appear as the Limit-break skills for the Arcanepunk cards.

Limit-break wings and Super evolution stones can be used on the Arcanepunk cards.

The Arcanepunk cards will have the amount of essence injection/extraction as below. The amount of essence consumed for 1 stack injection -> 30,000

The amount of essence obtained for 1 stack extraction -> 10,000

When a skill is used with Magic Engineering, the scrap metal robot’s appearance will change.

Magic Scholar Faye’s cards can grant more enhanced skill with a 4% chance.

◆ New Card Summon Event

Summon new cards during the event period and claim additional diamonds!

You can claim the rewards listed below whenever the new cards are summoned.

▶Event period: February 6th (after the update) ~ March 8th 00:00 (UTC+0)

▶Event target cards: Machinist Curtis, Chainsaw Girl Roxy, Punk Shooter Alice, Canon Shooter Ayla, Wind-up Mage Glenn, Magic Scholar Faye, Demolition Expert Jhin

▶When one card is acquired: Diamond x10

▶When two cards are acquired: Diamond x20

▶When three cards are acquired: Diamond x30

▶When four cards are acquired: Diamond x50

▶When five cards are acquired: Diamond x70

▶When six cards are acquired: Diamond x100

▶When seven cards are acquired: Diamond x200

◆ Limited-Time Package Sale

▶Event period: February 6th (after the event) ~ March 6th 15:00 (UTC+0)

▶Sale Period:5 days after acquiring the event

-The Arcanepunk Package includes a total of 5 steps.

After you have purchased the Package's previous step, the next step will be unlocked. (Ex: Step 2 purchased → Step 3 available to purchase)

Arcanepunk Summon Package 1: Arcanepunk Pick-Up Summon Ticket x12 + Diamond x50

Arcanepunk Summon Package 2: Arcanepunk Pick-Up Summon Ticket x20 + Diamond x150

Arcanepunk Summon Package 3: Arcanepunk Pick-Up Summon Ticket x90 + Diamond x200

Arcanepunk Summon Package 4: Arcanepunk Pick-Up Summon Ticket x170 + Diamond x250

Arcanepunk Summon Package 5: Arcanepunk Pick-Up Summon Ticket x180 + Diamond x250

◆ Notes

∙ You can check your purchased product from ‘Mailbox’. You can keep the products in the Mailbox for up to 365 days.

∙ The effect of the products above will be applied immediately upon receiving the item from the mailbox.

∙ After the sale period has ended, the product can be put on sale again in the future, and product contents can be changed on reappearances.

∙ Cards and currencies that can be obtained from the products may appear in other products and events in the future.

∙ If you did not receive the purchased product, please try restarting the game.

If you have any inquiries regarding the event, please contact us in the game via Setting > 1:1 Inquiry with details of the problem and we will try to help you at our best.

Thank you.