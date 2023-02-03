 Skip to content

Shelter 69 update for 3 February 2023

Flowering Vanilla

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Voice of the Flowers

In Eastern lands they talk in flowers,
And tell in a garland their loves and cares;
Each blossom that blooms in their garden bowers,
On its leaves a mystic language bears.

Care to join our wonderful librarian, Kim, for an evening of Victorian poetry? Sophie and Karin are definitely down for it, so perhaps you, yourself, would like to partake in the beautiful symbolism of Floriography? If so, make haste to Kim's chambers and make yourself comfortable, for her choice of poems will render you _starved for touch...!

Sneak Peak:

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

