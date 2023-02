Share · View all patches · Build 10469298 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 16:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Reworking and rebalancing of defenses in combat.

Removed penalty to max AP from fatigue.

Added more abilities to interrupt and defend against enemy attacks (effect depends on character’s fatigue)

UI and usability improvements.

Bug fixes.

The battles are a bit longer now, with more emphasis on strategic planning and resource management.

Using saves from previous version may cause problems.