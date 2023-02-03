New update (1.8.8) & 2000 units & Demo

Hello,
Soon it will be 2000 pieces sold, thank You! I added a new update. I do not know whether to separate the volume options because in the game there is a radio, cb radio (police) and music + ambient sounds? If You have any problems with the game, ideas/suggestions - let me know (on forum, comments or review). Also, the demo is ready and will be released soon in a few days (February 4-14, 2023).
Update 1.8.8
- Demo (will be released on February 4-14, 2023)
- New options added
- New respawns for items (hidden somewhere in Retro Vegas)
- Fixes for AI
- Randomization of "Pyramids" in Retro Vegas (the map changes in Retro Vegas...).
- "Global" fixes for Mac OS (also for my other games on Steam E.g. Mumba IV)
- Collision fixes (on the Retro Vegas map)
- Graphic fixes (game and menus etc.)
- Fixes for localization (all 92 languages)
- Fixes for some sounds
- Other minor fixes
- Update for demo Windows 64 bits and 32 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac OS 64 bits
- Update for full version Windows 64 bits and 32 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac OS 64 bits
Old updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2050310/discussions/0/3725072690817304554/
Changed files in this update