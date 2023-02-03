 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OutWave update for 3 February 2023

New update (1.8.8) & 2000 units & Demo

Share · View all patches · Build 10469287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Soon it will be 2000 pieces sold, thank You! I added a new update. I do not know whether to separate the volume options because in the game there is a radio, cb radio (police) and music + ambient sounds? If You have any problems with the game, ideas/suggestions - let me know (on forum, comments or review). Also, the demo is ready and will be released soon in a few days (February 4-14, 2023).

Update 1.8.8

  • Demo (will be released on February 4-14, 2023)
  • New options added
  • New respawns for items (hidden somewhere in Retro Vegas)
  • Fixes for AI
  • Randomization of "Pyramids" in Retro Vegas (the map changes in Retro Vegas...).
  • "Global" fixes for Mac OS (also for my other games on Steam E.g. Mumba IV)
  • Collision fixes (on the Retro Vegas map)
  • Graphic fixes (game and menus etc.)
  • Fixes for localization (all 92 languages)
  • Fixes for some sounds
  • Other minor fixes
  • Update for demo Windows 64 bits and 32 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac OS 64 bits
  • Update for full version Windows 64 bits and 32 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac OS 64 bits

Old updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2050310/discussions/0/3725072690817304554/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2050311
  • Loading history…
Depot 2050312
  • Loading history…
Depot 2050313
  • Loading history…
Depot 2050314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link