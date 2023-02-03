New update (1.8.8) & 2000 units & Demo

Hello,

Soon it will be 2000 pieces sold, thank You! I added a new update. I do not know whether to separate the volume options because in the game there is a radio, cb radio (police) and music + ambient sounds? If You have any problems with the game, ideas/suggestions - let me know (on forum, comments or review). Also, the demo is ready and will be released soon in a few days (February 4-14, 2023).

Update 1.8.8

Demo (will be released on February 4-14, 2023)

New options added

New respawns for items (hidden somewhere in Retro Vegas)

Fixes for AI

Randomization of "Pyramids" in Retro Vegas (the map changes in Retro Vegas...).

"Global" fixes for Mac OS (also for my other games on Steam E.g. Mumba IV)

Collision fixes (on the Retro Vegas map)

Graphic fixes (game and menus etc.)

Fixes for localization (all 92 languages)

Fixes for some sounds

Other minor fixes

Update for demo Windows 64 bits and 32 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac OS 64 bits

Update for full version Windows 64 bits and 32 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac OS 64 bits

Old updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2050310/discussions/0/3725072690817304554/