Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 3 February 2023

Updated to ver1.35.

We have found that the screen resolution does not match when starting with SteamDeck, so we have
We now support the situation when you log in and play on Steam in a different environment.

ver1.35
Fixed a problem where magic attacks would go between blocks.
Fixed a problem in which a magic attack would go through a block when the config window size is set to 1920 and the game is started in an environment with a monitor resolution of 1280.
The window size is now adjusted to match that of a 1280 monitor. You can start the game with SteamDeck for the time being.

