Unsolved Case - Update 1.2.1

Bug fixes:
- Fix speech bubbles not appearing correctly in some scenarios
- Fixed a problem when a cursor could not be controlled if a controller was plugged in
- Reduced texture sizes on mobile devices
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update