Unsolved Case update for 6 February 2023

Unsolved Case - Update 1.2.1

Update 1.2.1 · Build 10469234 · Last edited by Wendy

Bug fixes:

  • Fix speech bubbles not appearing correctly in some scenarios
  • Fixed a problem when a cursor could not be controlled if a controller was plugged in
  • Reduced texture sizes on mobile devices

