Hello there dwellers! We are back with a small patch. As always, thank you for your feedback!

Added usage indicator to trinkets when presented in reward screens.

Added Nailed keyword to temporarily nailed cards descriptions.

Fixed cards not losing their boost charges when a hero died.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks