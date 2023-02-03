2023.2.3update

・Provisional implementation of vassal proposal "Lord's belligerence level setting"
・Provisional implementation of vassal proposal "tax rate"
・Provisional implementation of the vassal proposal "Appointment of Magistrate"
- The added proposal is a temporary implementation, so the success rate is 100%.
・The credit memo that can be accessed from the normal screen has been changed from a list type to an icon type.
・When you are a vassal, mop-up battles can now be skipped.
・Fixed cost of 10, 100 button of magistrate clicker
・Made it possible to obtain auto-money and typhoon damage prevention artifacts with the magistrate clicker.
-Added the capacity (limit) of the magistrate's territory with the magistrate clicker.
・Minor bug fixes
・Other minor fixes
[Note]
Since the number of variables to save has increased, an error may occur when loading the previous save data
Changed files in this update