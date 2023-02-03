 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 3 February 2023

2023.2.3update

Share · View all patches · Build 10469178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Provisional implementation of vassal proposal "Lord's belligerence level setting"
・Provisional implementation of vassal proposal "tax rate"
・Provisional implementation of the vassal proposal "Appointment of Magistrate"

  • The added proposal is a temporary implementation, so the success rate is 100%.
    ・The credit memo that can be accessed from the normal screen has been changed from a list type to an icon type.
    ・When you are a vassal, mop-up battles can now be skipped.
    ・Fixed cost of 10, 100 button of magistrate clicker
    ・Made it possible to obtain auto-money and typhoon damage prevention artifacts with the magistrate clicker.
    -Added the capacity (limit) of the magistrate's territory with the magistrate clicker.
    ・Minor bug fixes
    ・Other minor fixes

[Note]
Since the number of variables to save has increased, an error may occur when loading the previous save data

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
