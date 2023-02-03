Icarus Week Sixty One Update | Fixes for Week 60’s Weather Systems

Week Sixty One focuses on correcting issues that arose from our Week Sixty update, something our community was vocal about and helped us to act on quickly.

Weather events and the system that operates them have been scaled back and improved. We haven’t scrapped the changes altogether, allowing us to keep the positive elements and strip out the ugly parts.

The irony isn’t lost on us that only hours after releasing this update, our home city of Auckland was hit by the worst storm in its history and promptly flooded.

Thankfully our team is OK and this week's update also includes a large performance optimization focusing on ‘ticking’ (described below). We expect this improvement to be more noticeable on lower-end PCs and large Open World bases.

Have a read, and stay dry team!

Weather Fixes

We’ve spent a week adjusting our new weather systems with all the feedback you have given us. This has been incredibly valuable, and we’re grateful for your constructive suggestions and candor.

Weather now generates one event per weather block

Weather ‘Blocks’ are now longer (often twice as long or more)

Reduced frequency of weather events to a more reasonable and manageable amount

Weather events are now picked again via the ‘weighted list’ system, rather than a rolling queue

The Weather Forecast has been extended to three days

Reduced and rebalanced the severity of weather in various prospects

These changes aim to provide a balance between reverting overwhelming elements of the new system, while still improving the new system with feedback so features such as the Weather Forecast and storm severity are kept.

Optimizations

We’re introducing some new performance optimizations that our team has been hard at work, looking at some of the areas we discussed in Week 59.

One word you’ll see a lot through these optimizations is ‘tick’ or ‘ticking’.

Ticks are an action that game objects perform, typically multiple times per second. Reducing the number of things done by each object every tick, reduces the strain on the CPU and therefore improves performance. Likewise, reducing the number of objects that tick also means better performance.

Fixed the loading of certain assets during gameplay that could cause hitches. These were being loaded, used, and then released for garbage collection every few seconds

Optimized the 'atmosphere controller' to rely more on cached data

Optimized building pieces to cache several ‘commonly-accessed’ data table values

Weather events now use cached building data, reducing hitches when the system is calculating which building pieces to damage in storms

Building pieces no longer ‘tick'. Any ticking logic that they previously had (such as updating stability), is now controlled by their 'owning grid’ and has their calculations spread across multiple frames. When loading prospects with large amounts of building pieces these operations would previously sync up and cause noticeable hitches multiple times per second

Nativized (converting Unreal Engine Blueprint code into C++ to improve efficiency) several building grid background tasks, which are now managed by an ‘owning system’ that evenly spreads these tasks between all building grids. This evens out performance with large numbers of different building grids present in the world

Optimized the spline system used by electrical/water pipe systems

Optimized deployable objects and benches. Deployables now have a custom ticking system that groups all of the deployables together to reduce CPU overhead

Removed the tick process from almost all 'trait components' that were present on items in the game

Under Development: Resource Respawning

An upcoming feature that some of you have seen in the detailed changelog is our resource respawning options. While this is not releasing this week, we are working on the behind-the-scenes technology for deployable items that will respawn various resources.

Firstly, we have upgraded and optimized the way we create and render caves. We are also re-running our entire world generation, which will ultimately add regeneration capabilities to voxels, trees and plants.

In the coming weeks, two new items are to be introduced that will allow players to respawn voxels and flora.

This has been a highly requested feature ever since the release of our Open World game mode. We’ve put a lot of thought into introducing this feature in a way that adds to the experience without detracting from performance. We can’t wait to share it soon.

Changelog v1.2.36.1071213

Fixed

MAELSTROM: Added respawning to explosive loot container

Improve shadow settings validation for FLOD. Fix FT/BP assets to make sure their shadow settings match (disable shadows in AC assets as it is too harsh). Unified settings on lots of FTs back to default

AVALANCHE: Increased size of travel location for preceeding through pass step. Updated highlight text for placement location of laser

FORSAKEN: Fixed Damaged Gyroscope tagging to ensure this goes into the ship's gyroscope slot. Removed additional inventory slots, preventing items from being placed in inaccessible slots

First pass at optimising weather audio system. Create a weather audio subsystem to manage weather controller events centrally and distribute updates to weather audio components much more efficiently

Fix Flashlight and Biofuel Lamp being extinguished when the player is submerged

RESURGENCE: Updated last quest step to require returning to the dropship, rather than the original ship location. Updated other quests steps capitilization

Fix several issues which were causing tree fall sounds to behave incorrectly for clients on dedicated servers, and fix cypress tree landing sounds sometimes not playing the correct surface for clients

Update voxel final hit audio behaviour to work with voxel re-initialisation changes

Added a few more cases for the shield to delete itself on the off chance that the shield is not being deleted

Tweaked storm prediciton timings to reduce frequency of back to back storms.

Added additional initial storm steps and applied to specific missions

Doubled the likelyhood of cosmetic storms appearing. This is mainly for Tier 0 / easy difficulties to have a significantly increased likelihood of cosmetic storms

Fixed multiple async load warnings

Fixed loading of certain assets during gameplay that could cause hitches

Optimised deployable objects/benches. Deployables now have a custom ticking system that groups all of the deployables execution together to reduce CPU overhead

Optimised atmosphere controller to rely more on cached data

Optimised building pieces to cache several commonly accessed data table values

Building pieces no longer tick. Any ticking logic that they previously had, such as updating stability, are now controlled by their owning grid and are processed across multiple frames. When loading prospects with large amounts of building pieces these operations would previously sync up and cause noticeable hitches multiple times per second

Nativised several building grid background tasks which are now managed by an owning system that evenly spreads these tasks between all building grids. This evens out performance with large numbers of different building grids present in the world

Removed tick from almost all trait components that were present on almost every item in the game

Optimised spline system used by electrical/water pipe systems

Weather events now use cached building data, reducing hitches when calculating which building pieces to damage in storms

Multiple other small optimisations

Swapped Flash Storm and Storm weather event tiers.

Reduced Tier4 storm building damage during chaos events (still damages the same types of buildings, but for less damage)

Range check and curve check when using SetTimeScale cheat (internal dev only/editor only)

Updated Weather Generation based on adjusted design and feedback, reduced frequency of weather events back to a more reasonable amount

Weather is now picked again via a weighted list

Weather now generates one event per weather block

Weather Forecast has been extended to 3 days

Weather Blocks are now doubled in length

Removed unused functions and variables after WeatherForecasting refactor and added more logging

Fixed new modifiers moving across the screen, blocking reticule at 6 modifiers

Fixed crash caused by components being removed from Deployables before they have unregistered with the deployable manager

Tweaked storm frequency, adding in longer periods of quiet and more varied durations on weather forecasts

Fixed potential issue with Error 65 reconnection and added additional logging around fail states

Reduced default logging level of LogModifierState to reduce spam

Reduced the severity of many early game missions in Olympus and increased some midgame missions that were using the easiest forecast.

Tweaked ABYSS storm timings to help provide windows of opportunity

ModifierStateContainers within MountInterface and Player Inventory now have a subtle pulsing animation when modifiers are added, instead of playing the normal animated transition

Move to system that loads/saves all weather events at the forecast block level

Weather forecast will reset for existing saves

Fixed bug where mission-specific out-of-bounds mask would override map-based out-of-bounds mask; This would cause issues where player dropships could land out of playable areas on certain Olympus missions

Fixed several crash bugs caused by optimisations to buildings and deployables

Added an extra null check when displaying debug data about loading a bad data table row as this could cause a crash if it was in a really bad state

Final tidy up for Weatherforecasting

Fixing Extractors and Drills not ticking and extracting resources

Fix an issue where the weather forecast would reset the pattern index if the game was saved+loaded at the exact start time of a weather block

Fixing Crop Plot Glasshouse buffs being multiplied everytime they are checked

Fixing Crop plot glasshouse percentage increase not being presented on clients correctly

Reduced tier of the initial rough landing forecast.

Reduced duration of the initial middle ground and mini-ramp forecasts, this will result in slightly quicker storms for those prospects

Temporarily removed building stability queue optimisation as it causes stability to behave erratically

