PAYDAY 2: Update 233.1 Changelog

Update size: 76MB

Sights

Fixed an issue that caused the red dot on the Biometric Analyzer mod to be misaligned when equipped on the Mosconi 12G Tactical Shotgun.

Fixed an issue on the North Star Sniper Rifle that caused the Tiwaz Silencer to disappear during reloads if the Celestial Assault Kit was also equipped.

Updated the description for the Aran G2 Sniper Rifle.

Fixed an issue that caused sights to be misaligned, when using ADS, with the Trace Optic Sight mod. This occurred on all primary sniper rifles and the Pronghorn secondary sniper rifle.

General

Fixed an issue that caused invisible collisions to spawn, resulting in involuntary player movement, when switching back and forth between a primary weapon and the Aran G2 Sniper Rifle.

Fixed an issue that caused volley fire, on the Rodion 3B Rifle, to pierce through armor.

Fixed a missing icon for the Sting Grenade when shown in the Underbarrel modding category of a weapon.

Fixed stinger ammo dealing 10x more damage than intended on the Little Friend.

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".

The process may take some time to finish._

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Sebastian