Fixed going beyond the frame description of additional fusion reactor modules

Fixed being able to switch the main menu during victory animation

Fixed movement of some shards and particles while paused

Fixed a graphical bug with the white line exiting the battle area

Fixed being able to call artillery outside of the battle window

Fixed drone repair animation playing while paused

Fixed calculation of caterpillars killed, links were counted before

Reduced the loop for checking the paths of the base hordes of enemies (optimization)

Fixed unnecessary calculations during combat

Removed the use of the old formula for repair via the repair drone pilot talent

Changed black fade type to instant for victory animation

Changed the name of the Safety Protocols program to Safety override

Added rounding of displayed impact resistance numbers

Reduced the number of fragments when hitting the Giant Centipede's armor

Changed the description of the research for the anti-missile system

Reduced number of monsters at the start of the game

Reduced distance for missile start homing

Reduced rate of turn for missile homing

Added more feedback when mechs are taking damage (white glow from the cockpit)

Added a small clarification in the description of the research for armor layers

Added the dependence of the rate of turn of the missile on the target to its energy consumption

Added ability to create large weapons

Damage x2

Weight x2

Power consumption x2

Cost of materials x4

Engineers x2

Production time cost +3

Occupies five production slots

Added special mission about protecting an underground bunker. Unlocks the ability to create large weapons

Mechs reach the bunker, protect it until all the vehicles have spawned, and bring the convoy to the point of evacuation.

Updated rocket explosion image, added animation

Changed how sprites of blood splatter from enemies appear

Updated the GMS compiler. Hope it didn't break anything

Updated a few important systems, so I will be able to faster add special maps.

Added the ability to receive damage from the explosion of allied missiles

Slightly reduced mechs speed

Updated tesla gun texture

If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.

