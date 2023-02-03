Fixed going beyond the frame description of additional fusion reactor modules
Fixed being able to switch the main menu during victory animation
Fixed movement of some shards and particles while paused
Fixed a graphical bug with the white line exiting the battle area
Fixed being able to call artillery outside of the battle window
Fixed drone repair animation playing while paused
Fixed calculation of caterpillars killed, links were counted before
Reduced the loop for checking the paths of the base hordes of enemies (optimization)
Fixed unnecessary calculations during combat
Removed the use of the old formula for repair via the repair drone pilot talent
Changed black fade type to instant for victory animation
Changed the name of the Safety Protocols program to Safety override
Added rounding of displayed impact resistance numbers
Reduced the number of fragments when hitting the Giant Centipede's armor
Changed the description of the research for the anti-missile system
Reduced number of monsters at the start of the game
Reduced distance for missile start homing
Reduced rate of turn for missile homing
Added more feedback when mechs are taking damage (white glow from the cockpit)
Added a small clarification in the description of the research for armor layers
Added the dependence of the rate of turn of the missile on the target to its energy consumption
Added ability to create large weapons
- Damage x2
- Weight x2
- Power consumption x2
- Cost of materials x4
- Engineers x2
- Production time cost +3
- Occupies five production slots
Added special mission about protecting an underground bunker. Unlocks the ability to create large weapons
Mechs reach the bunker, protect it until all the vehicles have spawned, and bring the convoy to the point of evacuation.
Updated rocket explosion image, added animation
Changed how sprites of blood splatter from enemies appear
Updated the GMS compiler. Hope it didn't break anything
Updated a few important systems, so I will be able to faster add special maps.
Added the ability to receive damage from the explosion of allied missiles
Slightly reduced mechs speed
Updated tesla gun texture
If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.
Discord link for other stuff, news, help, and whatever about the game
https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD
