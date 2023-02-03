 Skip to content

Territory update for 3 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.53 – Lotsa Fixes and ch ch ch CHANGES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • No sound attenuation on some weapon sounds causing all players to hear other players gunfire at full volume
  • Items held from inventory not being destroyed when looted
  • Removed code related to hardcore mode that caused player saves to be wiped
  • Context menu visible for non interactable actors
  • Issue with first person weapon shadows
  • Holding item not clearing when removed or unequipped
  • Fixed hammer overlay stuck on screen after respawn
  • Fixed decay time UI not working in special slots
  • FOV not returning to standard FOV after aiming

Changed

  • Players now start with nothing. There is now punching, stone spears and primitive bows as early game weapons as well as the early game melee weapons.
  • Tutorial updated to reflect starting naked.
  • Improved resource harvest VFX a bit more
  • Improved Stone Furnace Log pile
  • Decay turned back on for raw and cooked meat and raw and cooked tomato as the decay time issue has been fixed for crafting and cooking storage inventories

Added

  • 16 additional random player start positions around the Origins map

