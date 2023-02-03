Territory – Alpha 5.53 – Lotsa Fixes and ch ch ch CHANGES

Fixed
- No sound attenuation on some weapon sounds causing all players to hear other players gunfire at full volume
- Items held from inventory not being destroyed when looted
- Removed code related to hardcore mode that caused player saves to be wiped
- Context menu visible for non interactable actors
- Issue with first person weapon shadows
- Holding item not clearing when removed or unequipped
- Fixed hammer overlay stuck on screen after respawn
- Fixed decay time UI not working in special slots
- FOV not returning to standard FOV after aiming
Changed
- Players now start with nothing. There is now punching, stone spears and primitive bows as early game weapons as well as the early game melee weapons.
- Tutorial updated to reflect starting naked.
- Improved resource harvest VFX a bit more
- Improved Stone Furnace Log pile
- Decay turned back on for raw and cooked meat and raw and cooked tomato as the decay time issue has been fixed for crafting and cooking storage inventories
Added
- 16 additional random player start positions around the Origins map
