Infinite Tao update for 3 February 2023

【0203】Update

【0203】Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The magic treasure store can preview magic treasures
  • [Jade Flute] is now a blue magic treasure
  • [South Sea Jade Vase] is now a green magic treasure
  • [Black Flame Lotus] will be generated closer to the player
  • Reduce the firing interval of [Troops Bow] and [Dawn Breaker Bow].

