- The magic treasure store can preview magic treasures
- [Jade Flute] is now a blue magic treasure
- [South Sea Jade Vase] is now a green magic treasure
- [Black Flame Lotus] will be generated closer to the player
- Reduce the firing interval of [Troops Bow] and [Dawn Breaker Bow].
Infinite Tao update for 3 February 2023
【0203】Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update