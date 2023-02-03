Full Gear: The Great Beyond

Greetings, adventurers!

Bugs! Annoying, aren't they. Well, they're all that's left. Bugs, maybe some balancing. Okay, fine, some reworks as well. And maybe one more... no, two more item sets. And... fixing some crashes.

Okay fine I'll just make a small update to address some... issues.

Release date is March 1st - everyone knows that! - but I'd like to give a quick rundown on what exactly I'm planning to add post-release. The game may be published, but there's more things planned. Please note that nothing here is final, guaranteed or complete! They're just concepts for more improvements on the game.

More items and tags! Get more Scrap or max HP, and use Bells in a better way - or always repair Drones for free, and gain permanent +1 movement speed...

Get more Scrap or max HP, and use Bells in a better way - or always repair Drones for free, and gain permanent +1 movement speed... More Cogwheels! Especially ones where one rather unique Token is stuck to...

Especially ones where one rather unique Token is stuck to... Minibosses! Spawning after you've beaten 2 bosses, minibosses hunt you down with strong damage, clever AI, and environmental abilities.

Spawning after you've beaten 2 bosses, minibosses hunt you down with strong damage, clever AI, and environmental abilities. Plasma Drone Parts! Truly lifting your Drones over the top, ultra-rare Plasma parts allow you to make invulnerable, Executing, or teleporting machines to do the hard work for you.

Truly lifting your Drones over the top, ultra-rare Plasma parts allow you to make invulnerable, Executing, or teleporting machines to do the hard work for you. Strange Utilities! Get Shield, reroll items, or remove tags... if they appear, that is.

Get Shield, reroll items, or remove tags... if they appear, that is. And eventually... maybe, just maybe, some empty space will be filled. No promises.

By the way, did you know there's a subreddit, a Discord server, and a Steam page? You probably knew about the last one, but you can't be too sure. Anyway, all items are complete in the base game! Let's get on with it.

Changelog

v0.5: The Great Beyond

Added: The Angel set, regarding a mechanic you haven't seen yet: Blessings.

Healing Staff: Healing, plus grants random Blessings

Trusters: use a Gadget to get a Blessing (finally, a use for the Magnet!)

White Robe: Blessings stick around for much longer

Burning Boots: gain a permenent Blessing

Worshiped Eye: gain a "permanent" Blessing

Aromatic Lens: makes Blessings more effective Added: The Demon set... with negative stats, but big other things.

Ancient Axe: 16 Attack, but very costly to use!

Tentacles?: -8 Accuracy?! Though it gives 2 Range...

Wall Of Flames: -3 Defense and a lot of Fire... but +10 Crit!

Hellish Metals: -25 Resistance! But it Executes something...

Scattered Focus: -15 Sight? Though, Marking now is actually very useful...

Black Sand: -2 Luck, with Negate Fire/Stunned. Don't rely on sneak attacks. Added: cheat sheets?

Added: indicator for when enemies are in range, if you have range > 1

Added: sound effect for opening the Vault

Buffed: Thermal Drones now gain Shield when hiding

Buffed: Steam Collector range 3 -> 6 tiles

Buffed: Chests now have Piercing

Buffed: Bosses now block at least damage equal to their Level

Nerfed: Bell of Calling range 40 -> 20 tiles

Nerfed: slightly lowered general item spawns

Nerfed: Wrathed can no longer be corrupted

Changed: there's been an active Luck rework.

Previously, active Luck would increase items from chests. That is no longer the case - it would just drop too many items.

Now, every chest may contain an additional item if your luck exceeds 0. The item's quality is random.

There's a 40% chance it's a generic item, 20% for Copper, 10% for Silver, 8% for Gold, and 2% for Titanium. 20% chance to be nothing.

However, that's at 0 Luck. The more Luck you have, the better quality item you can get!

Changed: Disconnected enemies no longer attack Tripods, Units, or Notes

Fixed: crash when using the Steam Collector on Explosive Traps

Fixed: crash when completing the Bell Tower without an existing Blacksmith

Fixed: Blacksmith showing the wrong Armor Token sprite

Fixed: Notes being invisible when Disconnected

Fixed: ending a run with empty slots would bug the Administrator

Fixed: Raven Feather giving Corruption if you're hovering

Fixed: Health could turn into a non-integer

Fixed: Mad Scientists could throw Forcefields through walls

Fixed: Anti-Stunned and Anti-Frozen enemies would still lose one turn from those effects

Fixed: Stunned and Frozen bosses dying on a delay

Fixed: using Quickslotted items when on cooldown wouldn't remove the quickslot state

Fixed: killing one loaded Tripod twice would complete the quest

Fixed: using the Amethyst Tongs with the Ruby Gemstone would not free the utility's tile

Fixed: exiting a Utility while typing would prevent moving

Fixed: Lead Engineers would prevent using the Pocketwatch

Fixed: Steam Collector would incorrectly show up as part of the Effects set