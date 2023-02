Share · View all patches · Build 10468843 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy

The v0.2.2 update only changes the content of the non-VR mode.

A male genitalia has been added.

The male genitalia will appear when the female genitalia or mouth is touched with the left click.

Until the previous version, a hand appeared when the female genitalia was touched.

To avoid complicating the operation, this representation has been removed.