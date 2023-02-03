Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 32

Fixed a bug in which the Ultra KO effect would appear regardless of the situation when either Ultra hit during a KO.

Fixed a bug that the text does not turn red when the HP is 0

Garasha

Fixed a bug with Y button directional input small jump

ZackyWild

Fixed a bug that the "2EX" button could not be held down to increase the size of the Pico Pico Hammer.

Kinoko

Fixed a bug that prevented the "Ultra 2" from being able to follow up on an opponent who was floating in mid-air.

Cocorn

Fixed a bug that the "Ultra 2" did not produce a flash effect when hit.

Net Play

Network load during matches and spectating has been slightly improved.

Fixed a bug that STANDARD and SOLO items in the lobby settings were not saved properly in the save data.

Fixed a bug in which the character name of "Buttobi" was displayed on the 2P side in the 1P side mode character select, but the character names of both 1P and 2P were not displayed on the 2P side.

Fixed an issue where the lobby settings menu would sometimes appear in the online lobby when a player was in spectator mode.

SOLO Mode

Victory icons have been added. The type of victory icon changes depending on the situation.

Other minor fixes.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.