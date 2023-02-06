 Skip to content

RiffleEffect update for 6 February 2023

[Patch Note] bug fixes on Feburary 6

Build 10468759

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Fixing the bug]

  • Corrects issues that allow Kato to penetrate some objects and walls
  • Fixes issues where additional effects are not applied normally when using 'CircuitBreak' as soon as they start in some boss wars
  • Modifying some in-game text

