[Patch Note] bug fixes on Feburary 6

[Fixing the bug]
- Corrects issues that allow Kato to penetrate some objects and walls
- Fixes issues where additional effects are not applied normally when using 'CircuitBreak' as soon as they start in some boss wars
- Modifying some in-game text
