Orbital Strike VR update for 3 February 2023

Patch notes for Feb 3, 2023

Patch notes for Feb 3, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feb 3, 2023

  • Added edge colliders to ships and stations so you can't smooth walk your way out into space.
  • Increased the speed limiters around structures and fixed an issue with limiting max speed while boosting around them.

