Survival Academy update for 3 February 2023

Ver 0.1.18

Ver 0.1.18

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character hit effect is emphasized.

A shadow effect has been added to the boss's attack display.

Added a dummy level up function to the treasure chest.

next update coming

  • 5 stages added
  • Added new monsters

