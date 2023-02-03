Ver 0.1.18

Character hit effect is emphasized.
A shadow effect has been added to the boss's attack display.
Added a dummy level up function to the treasure chest.
next update coming
- 5 stages added
- Added new monsters
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Character hit effect is emphasized.
A shadow effect has been added to the boss's attack display.
Added a dummy level up function to the treasure chest.
next update coming
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update