Major Patch 5.2

Heroes of Sherwood, Patch 5.2 is live! 🎯 with funny new features and smoother gameplay. We're so happy you're enjoying our game, our hard work would mean nothing without your support! ❤️

⭐️ Performance - up to 40% higher framerate on low/med graphics

⭐️ Interactive ragdolls - funnier physics, push bosses off cliffs

⭐️ Silly sounds - funny sounds for death, scorecard, and slow mo

⭐️ Ability bar - dynamic bow and shield icons that react to inputs

⭐️ Combat responsiveness - enemies/shields flash white on damage

⭐️ Controller rework - smoother aiming controls, d-pad for menus

⭐️ Co-op fixes - reduced jitter/lag

We will continue adding content and improving Sherwood Extreme based on your feedback. Especially focused on new levels, co-op bugfixes, and special surprises. ☀️ Join us on Discord to see our progress and share your thoughts.

Thank you for playing our game! ❤️