Update Two | Forging Forward has Arrived!

Hello everyone, Ernestas here!

Welcome to the patch notes for Sweet Transit Update 2: Forging Forward, OUT NOW!

With this update, I've focused on introducing some bigger features that the community have been asking for, as well as improving the game's logistics systems. You can read about some of them in this blog post.

The new Undo and Redo feature proved to be a very useful addition during testing. Players can now undo their mistakes when in a rush or when they're still getting familiar with the game's controls and systems. Personally, this saved me tons of time when rails didn't align the way I wanted them to. The new Scenarios bring a new and exciting game mode that can be expanded more in the future if players are enjoying them. Hopefully, all of the new features together will make the game more accessible and engaging. With this update completed, I will be looking to focus much more on adding new content to the game.

One feature I didn't talk about previously is in-game people's logic. I have added depth to their simulations, making them more engaging. Before, most of the traffic was to the station and back, apart from some wanderers. Now people will navigate to service structures, such as markets or bars which will generate income. Structures like the house of worship ring their bells three times a day, indicating that it is time to worship the God of Trains. Now those worshipers will actually go to churches from all around the village to pay their respects. This adds a lot of new foot traffic. It is fun seeing workers go from work to home, then to the market, and then maybe to a bar or school. This traffic can be optimized for even more income. Commercial structures such as Bakeries and Clothes shops also generate income based on traffic. This means that placing bakeries near station exits might make them generate income instead of losing money. One of my favourite things to do is to place bookstores around bars, which not only generates income, but makes reading more fun with friends!

I hope you enjoy the new features, and as ever, I look forward to hearing your feedback!

Check out the trailer:

Additions:

Updated blueprint library

Steel bridges with corners

Scenarios system with 20 built-in scenarios

Undo/Redo in build mode

New and bigger station

Added option to disable refueling at stations in Station UI pressed on fuel icon

Added income generated by inhabitants visiting service structures

Added income generated by inhabitants and travelers visiting commercial structures

Added transfer train to the depot button in Train UI

Changes:

Made wooden bridge show as invalid in signal build mode

Limited specialization bonus to +50%

Increased steel mill craftsmen requirement from 20 to 40

Increased brick storage craftsmen requirement from 2 to 4

Increased brick kiln craftsmen requirement from 15 to 30

Increased cattle field craftsmen requirement from 7/24 to 15/24

Increased hop farm craftsmen requirement from 10 to 20

Increased hop field craftsmen requirement from 3/24 to 6/24

Increased pump jack craftsmen requirement from 10 to 20

Increased oil boiler craftsmen requirement from 5 to 10

Increased oil cracker craftsmen requirement from 30 to 60

Increased wood processor craftsmen requirement from 10 to 20

Increased pulp producer craftsmen requirement from 5 to 10

Increased wood processor craftsmen requirement from 10 to 20

Increased dairy field craftsmen requirement from 7/24 to 15/24

Increased milk storage craftsmen requirement from 5 to 10

Increased cheese production plant craftsmen requirement 20 to 40

Increased craftsmen tax bonus from bread from 1 to 3

Increased craftsmen tax bonus from cheese from 2 to 5

Increased meat unlock requirement from 300 to 500 craftsmen

Increased hops unlock requirement from 600 to 1000 craftsmen

Increased cheese unlock requirement from 1400 to 1800 craftsmen

Increased paper unlock requirement from 2000 to 2500 craftsmen

Made invalid route jump less between actions

Made intersections prioritize trains that are waiting for the longest

Made people leaving stations go to their actual residences

Removed turning off people option in the settings

Plus many bug fixes!

Check out the game changelog for full details.