--added fleet carriers

_Fleet carriers bring the number of ship classes to eight I believe, not counting stations. They bring a couple unique mechanics to the table that have the bonus of giving frigates a purpose beyond being just corvettes but stronger. They are weaponless like Oilers, but give you some interesting new gameplay options. FCs are, in the lore, a middle-war new technological development. Stealth tech has finally advanced to where teams of drones in stealthy shuttles can sit, waiting, in a zone to ambush an enemy fleet.

There are four different types of 'mech assault shuttles': beamers, railgunners, and then a faction specific one. For the UN-SOLEXFOR, it's a megaton interdiction team; any megaton missiles get fired at your fleet and it's between them and you, they'll destroy them. For the MCVCM, using their more advanced technology, theirs can cook off the megaton warheads in enemy vessels, neutralizing their ability to carry out megaton strikes.

Frigates have a bonus to detection against fleet carrier mech assaults, reducing their efficacy; woohoo frigates!

In battle, fleet carriers have little mechs flying around gundam style instead of PDC cannons! Fun!

Further, as another anti-deathball mechanic, all mech assault shuttle attacks have a chance to split larger enemy fleets._

--buffed UN ground unit health to 15 across the board

--nerfed robot dog again, 2 moves instead of 2 attacks

--Gave the UN more ground units for missions 2 and 3

--Orbital strikes can now be used after 9 turns instead of 13

--fixed a bug where enemy units were getting to attack more than they should

In other news, work continues on the Mars campaign, and I'm also working on spin station battles. At least one Mars campaign mission will feature this, but I'm currently contemplating having these auto-generate in the systems as Gaia stations so you can land troops and have a fun ole ground battle on them. Regardless, building the tech to make battlefields on top of objects like this will let me do other fun level designs too. Did anybody watch Tartakovsky's the Clone Wars? I've always loved that, and the "PREPARE TO BOARD" bit was awesome. I know ship boarding is completely nonsensical, but I'm thinking a campaign mission could have it for funsies somehow.

That's all for now! Thanks for reading.