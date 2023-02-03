HotFix update 0.7.0.5 is here!

After the release of patch 0.7.0.0, we have already managed to release several small updates. Latest update 0.7.0.5 includes:
- Correction of the landscape on the "Graveyard" map, earlier players got stuck and fall down through the textures;
- An item has been added to the graphics settings that allows you to turn off motion blur;
- Props not get overlap decals from the ground (for example, on the "City" map, textures of cracks and road markings could be superimposed on the player);
- Bonus card with snowballs now interacts only with prop in the form of a human;
- Fixes and improvements in the game code;
If you encounter a bug, feel free to let us know in a thread in the Steam community. We always meet the needs of the players and do everything in our power to make the game better!
Thank you,
Have fun!
Changed files in this update