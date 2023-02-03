HotFix update 0.7.0.5 is here!

Correction of the landscape on the "Graveyard" map, earlier players got stuck and fall down through the textures;

An item has been added to the graphics settings that allows you to turn off motion blur ;

; Props not get overlap decals from the ground (for example, on the "City" map, textures of cracks and road markings could be superimposed on the player);

Bonus card with snowballs now interacts only with prop in the form of a human;

Fixes and improvements in the game code;

If you encounter a bug, feel free to let us know in a thread in the Steam community. We always meet the needs of the players and do everything in our power to make the game better!

Thank you,

Have fun!