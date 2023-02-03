 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 3 February 2023

Less Draconian Recipe-Based Crafting + Various Fixes

Build 10468415

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Main
  • Added salvaged loot if thing gets destroyed
  • Added “bash” functionality. Bash a thing with your main hand to try to destroy it
  • For you serial killers out there, NPC deaths now grant 1 minor loot item
  • When crafting something that requires 3 items, you only need 2 of 3
  • Salvaging an item gives 2 items unless it descends from a salvaged item
  • An item matches a recipe ingredient as long as all ingredient words match at least 1 item word OR (if that check failed) the AI determines the item belongs in that ingredient slot
Misc
  • Fixed issue where crafting was overriding the harvest node detection for non-player-created Things
  • Image is now displayed with tooltip when mousing over thing (in all tab view) or follower
  • Fixed bug where enemy was selectable when it shouldn’t be
  • Fixed bug where NPC sentiment face didn’t always update
  • Fixed issue where ability tooltip damage wasn’t using the human-readable format
  • Fixed rare issue where game got stuck when deciding whether a name needs an article
  • Hopefully fixed issue where resource node and crafting stations still weren’t using description
  • Fixed loading brain bug when attacked by enemy
  • Fixed bug where an item couldn’t remember try strings against more than one thing
  • Hopefully fixed the infamous “level 119 bug”

