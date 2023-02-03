Early Access 1 Patch 2023.2

- Ticket #1376 Early Access tech filter added for derelict ship event
- Ticket #1384 Subspace conduit not appearing in build queue after research fix
- Ticket #1380 Ringworld tech available fix
- Ticket #1373 Shield tech above radiation not converting radiated planets to barren fix
- Ticket #1369 Advanced terraformer soft lock fix
- Ticket #1366 Longer planet names cause misalignment in planets menu fix
- Ticket #1349 Diplomatic tech gift erases current tech research fix
- Ticket #1360 Comet event damage checks
- Ticket #1271 Scanner space calculation fix
- Ticket #1379 New game menu faction count button fix
- Ticket #1387 New Game Galaxy ID string mismatch fix
- Ticket #1378 Weapon designer render order fix
- Ticket #1334 Battle Pods missing from System designer fix
- Ticket #1382 Load button disabling fix
- Ticket #1364 First contact display order of operations fix
- Ticket #1365 “Destination Out of Range” when in range fix
- Ticket #1372 Planetary shields build queue filter fix
- Ticket #1385 Destroyed planet don’t turned into asteroid belt fix
- Ticket #1303 Ship Design Tooltip for custom ships fix
Known Issues:
Ship Designer is continuing to be refactored. Not all weapons may correctly calculate or be added to a ship for player generated ship designs.
Changed files in this update