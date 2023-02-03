 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 3 February 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.2

Build 10468169

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1376 Early Access tech filter added for derelict ship event
  • Ticket #1384 Subspace conduit not appearing in build queue after research fix
  • Ticket #1380 Ringworld tech available fix
  • Ticket #1373 Shield tech above radiation not converting radiated planets to barren fix
  • Ticket #1369 Advanced terraformer soft lock fix
  • Ticket #1366 Longer planet names cause misalignment in planets menu fix
  • Ticket #1349 Diplomatic tech gift erases current tech research fix
  • Ticket #1360 Comet event damage checks
  • Ticket #1271 Scanner space calculation fix
  • Ticket #1379 New game menu faction count button fix
  • Ticket #1387 New Game Galaxy ID string mismatch fix
  • Ticket #1378 Weapon designer render order fix
  • Ticket #1334 Battle Pods missing from System designer fix
  • Ticket #1382 Load button disabling fix
  • Ticket #1364 First contact display order of operations fix
  • Ticket #1365 “Destination Out of Range” when in range fix
  • Ticket #1372 Planetary shields build queue filter fix
  • Ticket #1385 Destroyed planet don’t turned into asteroid belt fix
  • Ticket #1303 Ship Design Tooltip for custom ships fix

Known Issues:
Ship Designer is continuing to be refactored. Not all weapons may correctly calculate or be added to a ship for player generated ship designs.

