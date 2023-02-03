So below Update!

Hello hunters!
Ready up for this new update with lot of suggested community changes and improvements
Hunt now in third person view! Give your experience a more cinematic feeling.
Now we implemented a new key bindings system that allows you to remap navigation keys like WASD.
also, key bindings UI has been updated to show also controller keys!
Path Notes
Bug Fix
- Death players will no longer collide with other players.
- Fix issue with Lighter display.
- Fix issue in the Witch dungeon that shows wrong ritual altars fire state.
- Possible fix to Oil lamp frame drops.
- Fix some ghost spawn points.
Improvements
- Third person View.
- New key bindings system.
- Various achimenes and stats improvements.
- New animations for Shadow and Flicker.
- Undead no longer glows Blue.
- Deleted Headlamp and Geiger counter.
- Added UV emission to various evidence objects.
- Improved evidence object animation.
- Light sensor will now be in hand item and can be triggered manually
Community improvements
- Scroll your tools inventory with mouse wheel.
- Flicker now spawn visible spark particles to help solo players.
- Fix navigation issues in subway.
- UV light now will show flicker body.
- Ghost damage to player balance.
- Flash Ghost will have different behaviors.
- Player now will have 10 seconds of immortality after revived
Localization
- Added missing Italian and Japanese missing texts
Changed files in this update