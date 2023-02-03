So below Update!

Hello hunters!

Ready up for this new update with lot of suggested community changes and improvements

Hunt now in third person view! Give your experience a more cinematic feeling.





Now we implemented a new key bindings system that allows you to remap navigation keys like WASD.

also, key bindings UI has been updated to show also controller keys!

Path Notes

Bug Fix

Death players will no longer collide with other players.

Fix issue with Lighter display.

Fix issue in the Witch dungeon that shows wrong ritual altars fire state.

Possible fix to Oil lamp frame drops.

Fix some ghost spawn points.

Improvements

Third person View.

New key bindings system.

Various achimenes and stats improvements.

New animations for Shadow and Flicker.

Undead no longer glows Blue.

Deleted Headlamp and Geiger counter.

Added UV emission to various evidence objects.

Improved evidence object animation.

Light sensor will now be in hand item and can be triggered manually

Community improvements

Scroll your tools inventory with mouse wheel.

Flicker now spawn visible spark particles to help solo players.

Fix navigation issues in subway.

UV light now will show flicker body.

Ghost damage to player balance.

Flash Ghost will have different behaviors.

Player now will have 10 seconds of immortality after revived

Localization