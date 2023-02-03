 Skip to content

Para Eyes update for 3 February 2023

Early Access - Version 1.1.0

Early Access - Version 1.1.0

  • New Map ! "Prison"
  • Major Music and Sound Rework
  • Some UI Rework on main menu
  • Added Enabling and Disabling of Holiday Anomaly Packs
  • Fixed a bug with Player saved data not loading.
  • Fixed a bug with resolution text not showing in drop down.
  • Fixed a bug with loading screen not closing when game starts.

