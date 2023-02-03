- New Map ! "Prison"
- Major Music and Sound Rework
- Some UI Rework on main menu
- Added Enabling and Disabling of Holiday Anomaly Packs
- Fixed a bug with Player saved data not loading.
- Fixed a bug with resolution text not showing in drop down.
- Fixed a bug with loading screen not closing when game starts.
Para Eyes update for 3 February 2023
Early Access - Version 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
