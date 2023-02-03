Modify attack mode
City added health bar, stability bar, level mark
Reduced the frequency of relationship maintenance events in Commander Mode
Major changes in commander-in-chief mode:
Abolish the state policy system
Route cancellation mechanism
Cancel the oddity mechanism
Modified city stability mechanism:
Stability is only useful in Commander mode
Increased City Stability cards, restoring 20 city stability at a time
If the city control level is less than 30, no economy is provided, and if it is less than 60, the resources provided are halved
Cancel the rebellion mechanism of insufficient urban stability
When the city attribution changes, if the city stability is 0, the city level will be reduced by 1; otherwise, the stability will be reduced to 60% and the city facility level will be randomly reduced by 1
Unit recruitment will reduce the stability of the city
Unable to recruit when stability is below 30
Adjusted the stability of all conquered cities
The culture level of a city reduces the cost of city stability when recruiting units
Fixed a bug where neutral ai was overpowering its class
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 3 February 2023
0.9.8
Modify attack mode
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update