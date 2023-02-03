Modify attack mode

City added health bar, stability bar, level mark

Reduced the frequency of relationship maintenance events in Commander Mode

Major changes in commander-in-chief mode:

Abolish the state policy system

Route cancellation mechanism

Cancel the oddity mechanism

Modified city stability mechanism:

Stability is only useful in Commander mode

Increased City Stability cards, restoring 20 city stability at a time

If the city control level is less than 30, no economy is provided, and if it is less than 60, the resources provided are halved

Cancel the rebellion mechanism of insufficient urban stability

When the city attribution changes, if the city stability is 0, the city level will be reduced by 1; otherwise, the stability will be reduced to 60% and the city facility level will be randomly reduced by 1

Unit recruitment will reduce the stability of the city

Unable to recruit when stability is below 30

Adjusted the stability of all conquered cities

The culture level of a city reduces the cost of city stability when recruiting units

Fixed a bug where neutral ai was overpowering its class