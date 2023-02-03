 Skip to content

Parasite Infection update for 3 February 2023

Update r1.21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Part 4] Encounter sex system corrected to work with harem system
  • [Part 4] Now infested NPCs move into the harem
  • [Part 2+] Added additional info on mutating parasites with fluids - what mutations will result with inserted fluids
  • [Part 2+] Added info on mouseover for stored fluids about parasite mutations with fluids
  • [Part 2+] Not stored fluids (those that are inside a body and is not in containers) display changed for easier readability
  • [Part 2+] Stored fluids are now available while being in any body
  • [Part4] During the day infected unknown fix
  • [Part 3+] Disabled the harmony/dominance infestation due to lack of usage
  • [Part 4] Added random events in Portal Hub. Priest, bureaucrat, politician random event mini plotlines
  • [Part 1+] “[undefined]” text display at end of page on mute audio fix
  • [Part 4] New characters addition to the story code: Marcia, Sapphire, Victoria, Dexter, Reginald. Removed characters from story: Ramellen, Strema, Alpi, Jothran, Sidra, Xelum, Motten, Girt.
  • [Part 4] Added harem system rework (main plot NPC’s can be turned into a harem member; mech in testing)
  • [Part 4 art] Added Reina main uninfested image link
  • [Part 1] Fixed “is” and “are” usages in Infestation Menu
  • [Part 2] Amy infested image links. Corrected height fix (text now does not hide behind image)

