- [Part 4] Encounter sex system corrected to work with harem system
- [Part 4] Now infested NPCs move into the harem
- [Part 2+] Added additional info on mutating parasites with fluids - what mutations will result with inserted fluids
- [Part 2+] Added info on mouseover for stored fluids about parasite mutations with fluids
- [Part 2+] Not stored fluids (those that are inside a body and is not in containers) display changed for easier readability
- [Part 2+] Stored fluids are now available while being in any body
- [Part4] During the day
infected unknownfix
- [Part 3+] Disabled the harmony/dominance infestation due to lack of usage
- [Part 4] Added random events in Portal Hub. Priest, bureaucrat, politician random event mini plotlines
- [Part 1+] “[undefined]” text display at end of page on mute audio fix
- [Part 4] New characters addition to the story code: Marcia, Sapphire, Victoria, Dexter, Reginald. Removed characters from story: Ramellen, Strema, Alpi, Jothran, Sidra, Xelum, Motten, Girt.
- [Part 4] Added
harem systemrework (main plot NPC’s can be turned into a harem member; mech in testing)
- [Part 4 art] Added Reina main uninfested image link
- [Part 1] Fixed “is” and “are” usages in Infestation Menu
- [Part 2] Amy infested image links. Corrected height fix (text now does not hide behind image)
Parasite Infection update for 3 February 2023
Update r1.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Parasite Infection Content Depot 1707781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update