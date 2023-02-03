 Skip to content

Legend of Feather update for 3 February 2023

V1.0.1.2 updata

V1.0.1.2 updata

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The flickering effect is also added when the monster dies.
  2. Adjusted the bullet level of the Golden Crow Lupine
  3. Some monsters are immune to freezing, poisoning and stun effects.
  4. Fixed the bug that the acceleration function and damage display function would be invalid after restarting the game.

