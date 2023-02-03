V1.0.1.2 updata

- The flickering effect is also added when the monster dies.
- Adjusted the bullet level of the Golden Crow Lupine
- Some monsters are immune to freezing, poisoning and stun effects.
- Fixed the bug that the acceleration function and damage display function would be invalid after restarting the game.
